Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220919-N-N3764-2001
    OCHO RIOS, Jamaica - (Sept. 19, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter prepares to disassemble the brow during an outbound sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Sept. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 09:11
    Photo ID: 7429630
    VIRIN: 220919-N-N3764-2001
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Departure
    Sea and Anchor
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings (LCS 15)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT