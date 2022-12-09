Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus [Image 1 of 6]

    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, taxis onto the ramp of the 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul., Minn., Sept. 12, 2022. The KC-46 Pegasus picked up Airmen from the 109th, 934th, and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons for training, and they familiarized themselves with its capabilities regarding aeromedical evacuation missions.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7429620
    VIRIN: 220912-Z-LY731-1016
    Resolution: 3299x2550
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus
    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus
    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus
    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus
    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus
    Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    109 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT