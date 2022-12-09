A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, taxis onto the ramp of the 133rd Airlift Wing, St. Paul., Minn., Sept. 12, 2022. The KC-46 Pegasus picked up Airmen from the 109th, 934th, and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons for training, and they familiarized themselves with its capabilities regarding aeromedical evacuation missions.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7429620
|VIRIN:
|220912-Z-LY731-1016
|Resolution:
|3299x2550
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Airmen Train on a KC-46 Pegasus [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS
