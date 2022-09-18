Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171 ARW Defenders Train Hand-to-Hand Combat [Image 28 of 31]

    171 ARW Defenders Train Hand-to-Hand Combat

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Defenders assigned to the 171st Security Forces Squadron practice hand-to-hand combat with instruction from former professional boxer Josh Himes, Sept. 18, 2022, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    This work, 171 ARW Defenders Train Hand-to-Hand Combat [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    171ARW

