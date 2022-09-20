Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC surgeon general visits Dover AFB

    AMC surgeon general visits Dover AFB

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Rudolph Cachuela, Air Mobility Command surgeon general, receives a briefing by 436th Medical Group leadership during his visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2022. Cachuela toured the 436th MDG, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and Bedrock Innovation Lab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC surgeon general visits Dover AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    surgeon general
    436th MDG

