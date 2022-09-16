Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's [Image 15 of 16]

    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's

    GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group train with signal flares during a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7429481
    VIRIN: 220916-A-DT978-0173
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.09 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's [Image 16 of 16], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's
    10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7thATC
    DeOppressoLiber
    10thGroup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT