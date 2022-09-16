A U.S. Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group trains with a claymore mine during a live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 07:29
|Photo ID:
|7429467
|VIRIN:
|220916-A-DT978-0143
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.93 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Group Soldiers fire AT4's, M320's and detonate Claymore's [Image 16 of 16], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT