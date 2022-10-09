Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 and USS Billings Participate in Photo Ex

    HSC 28 and USS Billings Participate in Photo Ex

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220910-N-N3764-3001
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 10, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, participates in a photo exercise overlooking the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 01:01
    VIRIN: 220910-N-N3764-3001
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, HSC 28 and USS Billings Participate in Photo Ex [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC 28
    Photo Exercise
    Caribbean Sea
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings (LCS 15)

