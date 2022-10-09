HSC 28 and USS Billings Participate in Photo Ex

220910-N-N3764-3001

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 10, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, participates in a photo exercise overlooking the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

