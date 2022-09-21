Chief Petty Officer Selectees from USS Stout (DDG-55) pose for a group photo aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64) during the 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The event consisted of training stations aboard the battleship and the naval museum in Norfolk, Virginia geared towards providing history and heritage training for participants. The three day event is the largest and longest running event of its kind for chief selectees in Virginia, and is hosted by the naval museum in partnership with area commands. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7428619 VIRIN: 220921-N-TG517-230 Resolution: 4530x3577 Size: 2.09 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPO Heritage Days Event aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 40 of 40], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.