Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mr. James Detwiler, left, a religious affairs specialist with 38th Troop Command, and Sgt. Maj. Arturo Bautista, also with 38th TC and noncommissioned officer in charge of Joint Task Force – Bethel, off load bags after arriving in Bethel for disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. A JTF in Nome is standing up concurrently as part of Operation Merbok Response. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal)

