    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 5 of 10]

    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of Joint Task Force – Alaska off load equipment and supplies after arriving in Bethel for disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022, via a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from the 176th Wing’s 211th Rescue Squadron. Approximately 100 service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. A JTF in Nome is standing up concurrently as part of Operation Merbok Response (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    TAGS

    disaster response
    Alaska National Guard
    Bethel
    western Alaska
    Operation Merbok Response

