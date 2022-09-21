Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

Members of Joint Task Force – Alaska arrive in Bethel for disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022, via a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from the 176th Wing’s 211th Rescue Squadron. Approximately 100 service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. A JTF in Nome is standing up concurrently as part of Operation Merbok Response. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

