USACE supports Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico

Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Teams conducted their first inspections yesterday and found the Barceloneta levee sustained the currents of the Manati River during the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Fiona. The levee fulfilled its purpose of protecting the municipality of Barceloneta, mitigating the risk of flooding in the adjacent communities and prevented millions of dollars in damage.

