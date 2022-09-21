The first generator requested for temporary power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona is loaded and ready for transport. As soon as the work order is received, it will be transported and installed at Guanica Medical Center, Puerto Rico.

Date Taken: 09.21.2022
Location: SAN JUAN, PR
This work, USACE supports Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Luis Deya