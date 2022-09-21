The first generator requested for temporary power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona is loaded and ready for transport. As soon as the work order is received, it will be transported and installed at Guanica Medical Center, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7428368
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-IY917-605
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|118.5 KB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
