Ventura County gets new “Navy Sheriff”

220823-N-AS200-0202 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 23, 2022) – Lt. Casanova Love, a native of Alexandria, Louisiana, relieved Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michelle Hamilton as Security Officer (SECO) of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Aug 23, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

