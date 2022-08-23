Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ventura County gets new "Navy Sheriff"

    Ventura County gets new “Navy Sheriff”

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220823-N-AS200-0202 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 23, 2022) – Lt. Casanova Love, a native of Alexandria, Louisiana, relieved Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michelle Hamilton as Security Officer (SECO) of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Aug 23, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7428343
    VIRIN: 220823-N-AS200-0202
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ventura County gets new “Navy Sheriff” [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ventura County gets new "Navy Sheriff"

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Force Protection
    SECO
    NR-NPASE-W
    Vice Chinfo

