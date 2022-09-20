Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7428342 VIRIN: 220921-Z-CH682-207 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 0 B Location: WA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, After forty years in and out of uniform, Military Department employee calls it a career [Image 5 of 5], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.