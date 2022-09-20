220920-N-ZG822-1540 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 20 2022) Sailors attach a cargo hook to an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, to move cargo to the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 20, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 14:59 Photo ID: 7427926 VIRIN: 220920-N-ZG822-1540 Resolution: 5356x3826 Size: 849.9 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Jacqueline Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.