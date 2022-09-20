Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220920-N-ZG822-1540 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 20 2022) Sailors attach a cargo hook to an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, to move cargo to the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 20, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 14:59
    Photo ID: 7427926
    VIRIN: 220920-N-ZG822-1540
    Resolution: 5356x3826
    Size: 849.9 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Jacqueline Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Performs Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT