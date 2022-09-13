Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) over Badger drop zone as part of a two week additional skills course taught by Wisconsin Military Academy instructors at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Wisconsin National Guard
    WI
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Wisconsin Military Acadamy

