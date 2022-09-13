Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) over Badger drop zone as part of a two week additional skills course taught by Wisconsin Military Academy instructors at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7427925
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-YF049-1017
|Resolution:
|5261x7891
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System, by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
