Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) over Badger drop zone as part of a two week additional skills course taught by Wisconsin Military Academy instructors at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7427859
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-YF049-1014
|Resolution:
|3507x5261
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers flying RQ-11B Raven Small Unmanned Aircraft System [Image 6 of 6], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
