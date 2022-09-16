U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Klimis, True North 355th Maintenance Group Chaplain, talks to Airmen assigned to the 355th MXG during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. True North is a resilience program that embeds providers and spiritual leaders within squadrons and groups, enabling easy access to helpful resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7427618
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-NC910-1077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Morale Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT