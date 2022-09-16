Suicide Prevention Morale Event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Klimis, True North 355th Maintenance Group Chaplain, talks to Airmen assigned to the 355th MXG during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. True North is a resilience program that embeds providers and spiritual leaders within squadrons and groups, enabling easy access to helpful resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

