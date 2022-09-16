Living room — The newly renovated five-bedroom home that was converted from a duplex is designed to accommodate todays modern military family with 2,500 square feet of modern amenities such as energy efficient appliances.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:26 Photo ID: 7427348 VIRIN: 220916-D-FX991-666 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.26 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.