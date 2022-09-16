Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy

    Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Housing Division Chief, Romero Montez, left, Amber McNeil, Corvias operations director, future resident, Spc. Timothy Harper, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. James Peay and Corvias Managing Director Pete Sims cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, 2,500 square foot, five-bedroom home at Fort Sill Sept. 16, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7427347
    VIRIN: 220916-D-FX991-561
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army IMCOM
    People First
    Fort Sill Garrison
    Fort Sill Housing

