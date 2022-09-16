Fort Sill's Housing Division Chief, Romero Montez, left, Amber McNeil, Corvias operations director, future resident, Spc. Timothy Harper, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. James Peay and Corvias Managing Director Pete Sims cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, 2,500 square foot, five-bedroom home at Fort Sill Sept. 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 11:25
|Photo ID:
|7427347
|VIRIN:
|220916-D-FX991-561
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill ribbon cutting celebrates success of $210 million capital improvement strategy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT