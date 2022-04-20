Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202217, "Hangin' out," Richard Johnson (17 of 38)

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Live sketch done with Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team (AST) during confined space entry training aboard the USS Nashville in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. An AST officer descends on a rope line. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202217, "Hangin' out," Richard Johnson, pencil, 10 x 12

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202217, "Hangin' out," Richard Johnson (17 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training
    Richard Johnson
    Atlantic Strike Team
    COGAP artwork

