Live sketch done with Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team (AST) during confined space entry training aboard the USS Nashville in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. An AST officer descends on a rope line. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202217, "Hangin' out," Richard Johnson, pencil, 10 x 12
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7427236
|VIRIN:
|220922-G-G0007-017
|Resolution:
|4500x3207
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202217, "Hangin' out," Richard Johnson (17 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
