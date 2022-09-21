Rainbow against C-130 Hercules tarmac in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022

A rainbow is pictured in the background of C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, aircraft parking area in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rainbows appear when sunlight reflects off the inside of water droplets, which separates it into wavelengths that appear as color. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

