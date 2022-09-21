Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainbow against C-130 Hercules tarmac in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A rainbow is pictured in the background of C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, aircraft parking area in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rainbows appear when sunlight reflects off the inside of water droplets, which separates it into wavelengths that appear as color. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainbow against C-130 Hercules tarmac in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022, by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    rainbow
    flight line
    Air Force
    tarmac

