A rainbow is pictured in the background of C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, aircraft parking area in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rainbows appear when sunlight reflects off the inside of water droplets, which separates it into wavelengths that appear as color. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7427234
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-EU280-1001
|Resolution:
|3385x2257
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rainbow against C-130 Hercules tarmac in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 21, 2022, by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
