US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202216, "Waiting to descend," Richard Johnson (16 of 38)

Live sketch done with Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team (AST) during confined space entry training aboard the USS Nashville in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The AST officer gets ready to descend the rope. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202216, "Waiting to descend," Richard Johnson, pencil, 6 x 10

Date Taken: 04.20.2022