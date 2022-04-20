US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202215, "Hold that for a second will you?" Richard Johnson (15 of 38)

Live sketch done with Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team (AST) during confined space entry training aboard the USS Nashville in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. An AST training officer readies the hatch supports while another Coast Guard member takes the weight of the watertight door. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202215, "Hold that for a second will you?" Richard Johnson, pencil, 6 x 10

