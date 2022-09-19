Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocates (VAs) from military bases around Southern Arizona met for a 2-day refresher training at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Van C. Whatcott)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7427169
|VIRIN:
|220919-Z-AP720-7399
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Air National Guard hosts Victim Advocate refresher training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
