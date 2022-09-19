Maj. Mary Hook, a drill-status Public Affairs Officer with the 162nd Wing, also a detective with the Tucson Police Department’s Adult Sexual Crimes Unit, presents information to Victim Advocates during refresher training at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Van C. Whatcott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7427168 VIRIN: 220910-Z-AP720-7397 Resolution: 2624x3936 Size: 3.68 MB Location: MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Air National Guard hosts Victim Advocate refresher training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.