Arizona Air National Guard hosts Victim Advocate refresher training

Maj. Mary Hook, a drill-status Public Affairs Officer with the 162nd Wing, also a detective with the Tucson Police Department’s Adult Sexual Crimes Unit, presents information to Victim Advocates during refresher training at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Van C. Whatcott)
