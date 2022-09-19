DoDEA Comes to NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 19, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay leadership meets with Erika McCoy, program manager, Non-DoD Schools Program, Department of Defense Education Activity and Christopher McKibbin, NSA Souda Bay school liaison officer, to discuss education in the local area onboard NSA Souda Bay Sept. 19, 2022. Pictured left to right are Capt. Odin Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; McCoy; McKibbin; Cmdr. Michael Mosi, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay. McKibbin and McCoy also met with parents during their visit to ensure that students are set for success this school year. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

