    DoDEA Comes to NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 19, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay leadership meets with Erika McCoy, program manager, Non-DoD Schools Program, Department of Defense Education Activity and Christopher McKibbin, NSA Souda Bay school liaison officer, to discuss education in the local area onboard NSA Souda Bay Sept. 19, 2022. Pictured left to right are Capt. Odin Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; McCoy; McKibbin; Cmdr. Michael Mosi, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay. McKibbin and McCoy also met with parents during their visit to ensure that students are set for success this school year. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Comes to NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay

    Crete

    Team Souda

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

