Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 7]

    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220919-N-EJ241-1057

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 19, 2022) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 work with civilian contractors to pour concrete at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7426906
    VIRIN: 220919-N-EJ241-1057
    Resolution: 4160x2851
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Concrete
    Interoperability
    NMCB-4
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT