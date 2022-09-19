NMCB-4 Seabees Work on Concrete at NSF Diego Garcia

220919-N-EJ241-1046



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 19, 2022) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 work with civilian contractors to pour concrete at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO