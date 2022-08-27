Schutzenschnur: Shooting for Gold

U.S. military forces compete to earn the German Shutzenschner at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 27, 2022. The Shutzenschner, or German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany worn by enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

