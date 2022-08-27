U.S. military forces compete to earn the German Shutzenschner at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 27, 2022. The Shutzenschner, or German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany worn by enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 04:21
|Photo ID:
|7426873
|VIRIN:
|220827-Z-YA223-1359
|Resolution:
|5486x4331
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schutzenschnur: Shooting for Gold [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT