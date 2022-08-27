Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schutzenschnur: Shooting for Gold [Image 4 of 26]

    Schutzenschnur: Shooting for Gold

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Hellmann 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    U.S. military forces compete to earn the German Shutzenschner at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo August 27, 2022. The Shutzenschner, or German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency, is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany worn by enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Hellmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schutzenschnur: Shooting for Gold [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

