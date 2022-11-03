Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS live fire at Grafenwoehr, Germany [Image 4 of 5]

    MLRS live fire at Grafenwoehr, Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, fire M270 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    rockets
    MLRS
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    StrongerTogether

