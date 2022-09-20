Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Heritage Days Event aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 24 of 25]

    CPO Heritage Days Event aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Chief Petty Officer Selectees from USS Vicksburg (CG-69) pose for a group photo aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) during the 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The event consisted of training stations aboard the battleship and the naval museum, in Norfolk, Virginia. The event is the largest and longest running event for chief selectees in Virginia (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Heritage Days Event aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 25 of 25], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer Selects
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    CPO Heritage Days Event

