Col. Joseph Orcutt, 624 Regional Support Group interim commander, coins Andersen Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Fire Chief Stanley Torres on June 14, 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam for Torres’ support of 624 RSG’s Reserve Citizen Airmen who work for him in a civilian capacity.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7426442
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-F3952-1015
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 624 RSG thanks civilian supervisors in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Kelly Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT