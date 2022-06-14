Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.14.2022

    Photo by Kelly Owens 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Col. Joseph Orcutt, 624 Regional Support Group interim commander, visits Andersen Air Force Base Fire and Emergency, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on June 14, 2022. The visit was a way to show Orcutt’s and the RSG’s appreciation to civilian supervisors, including Fire Chief Stanley Torres, who have been supportive of the unit’s Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    VIRIN: 220614-F-F3952-1012
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, 624 RSG thanks civilian supervisors in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Kelly Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

