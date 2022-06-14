624 RSG thanks civilian supervisors in Guam

Col. Joseph Orcutt, 624 Regional Support Group interim commander, visits Andersen Air Force Base Fire and Emergency, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on June 14, 2022. The visit was a way to show Orcutt’s and the RSG’s appreciation to civilian supervisors, including Fire Chief Stanley Torres, who have been supportive of the unit’s Reserve Citizen Airmen.
