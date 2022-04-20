S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, "The observer," Susanne Corbelletta (4 of 38)

A Coast Guard petty officer observes the waters of the Gulf of Mexico from a C-130 aircraft deployed from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater in Florida. Such aerial surveys are common practice in monitoring the extent of accidents such as oil spills. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, "The observer," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 18 x 24

