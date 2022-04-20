Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, "The observer," Susanne Corbelletta (4 of 38)

    S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, &quot;The observer,&quot; Susanne Corbelletta (4 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard petty officer observes the waters of the Gulf of Mexico from a C-130 aircraft deployed from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater in Florida. Such aerial surveys are common practice in monitoring the extent of accidents such as oil spills. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, "The observer," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 18 x 24

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:16
    Photo ID: 7426052
    VIRIN: 220921-G-G0007-004
    Resolution: 4500x3336
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202204, "The observer," Susanne Corbelletta (4 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oil spill
    District 7
    COGAP artwork
    Susanne Corbelletta
    air survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT