Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training [Image 2 of 9]

    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Physician Assistant candidates Capt. Katalina Freeman and OC Dave Kelly, of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, provided initial burn trauma management training to Soldiers at BACH September 14, during monthly medic training. Learning burn trauma management is imperative for service members in the medical field as it is a real world potential they may face both in garrison and in a deployed environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:30
    Photo ID: 7425819
    VIRIN: 220914-A-DQ133-003
    Resolution: 2816x1877
    Size: 615.7 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training
    BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT