Physician Assistant candidates Capt. Katalina Freeman and OC Dave Kelly, of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, provided initial burn trauma management training to Soldiers at BACH September 14, during monthly medic training. Learning burn trauma management is imperative for service members in the medical field as it is a real world potential they may face both in garrison and in a deployed environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:30 Photo ID: 7425819 VIRIN: 220914-A-DQ133-003 Resolution: 2816x1877 Size: 615.7 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH PA Students conduct Burn Trauma Training [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.