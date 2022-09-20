Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILITARY STAR Sweepstakes Helps Service Members Get Home for the Holidays with $50,000 in Prizes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The MILITARY STAR Home for the Holidays sweepstakes is giving away five $5,000 cash prizes, five $2,500 cash prizes and 15 $100 Exchange gift cards. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, use your MILITARY STAR card twice at any exchange and twice at the commissary to be automatically entered. Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ch.

