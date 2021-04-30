Members of a Coast Guard Shallow Water Response Team (SWRT) conduct search and rescue operations in the wake of severe flooding in North Carolina, rescuing both people and pets. The flooding was caused by a violent hurricane thrashing both North and South Carolina. The SWRT was comprised of the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team and the Tactical Law Enforcement Team South—both out of Miami, Fla. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 28
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7425520
|VIRIN:
|220920-G-G0007-015
|Resolution:
|7616x4904
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce (15 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT