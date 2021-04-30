US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce (15 of 32)

Members of a Coast Guard Shallow Water Response Team (SWRT) conduct search and rescue operations in the wake of severe flooding in North Carolina, rescuing both people and pets. The flooding was caused by a violent hurricane thrashing both North and South Carolina. The SWRT was comprised of the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team and the Tactical Law Enforcement Team South—both out of Miami, Fla. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 28

