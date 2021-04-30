Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce (15 of 32)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, &quot;Friends,&quot; Debra Keirce (15 of 32)

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Members of a Coast Guard Shallow Water Response Team (SWRT) conduct search and rescue operations in the wake of severe flooding in North Carolina, rescuing both people and pets. The flooding was caused by a violent hurricane thrashing both North and South Carolina. The SWRT was comprised of the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team and the Tactical Law Enforcement Team South—both out of Miami, Fla. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 28

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7425520
    VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-015
    Resolution: 7616x4904
    Size: 12.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202115, "Friends," Debra Keirce (15 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Carolina
    flooding
    COGAP artwork
    SWRT
    Debra Keirce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT