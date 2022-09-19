Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy [Image 8 of 8]

    2022 Celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220919-N-IE405-1273 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 19, 2022) Locals and visitors from around the world witness the televised religious ceremony honoring patron saint San Gennaro inside the Duomo di Napoli, a Naples Cathedral, in celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy, Sept. 19, 2022. Sailors assigned to various tenant commands from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, locals, and visitors from around the world attended the 2022 celebration in downtown Naples with a religious procession, live music and authentic Italian street food highlighting the festivities. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 07:55
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

