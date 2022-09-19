2022 Celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy

220919-N-IE405-1273 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 19, 2022) Locals and visitors from around the world witness the televised religious ceremony honoring patron saint San Gennaro inside the Duomo di Napoli, a Naples Cathedral, in celebration of Festa di San Gennaro in Naples, Italy, Sept. 19, 2022. Sailors assigned to various tenant commands from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, locals, and visitors from around the world attended the 2022 celebration in downtown Naples with a religious procession, live music and authentic Italian street food highlighting the festivities. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

