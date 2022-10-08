Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Service bakery [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Service bakery

    GRUNSTADT, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    The Regional Health Command Europe command sergeant major and leadership teams of Public Health Command Europe and Public Health Activity- Rheinland Pfalz recently toured the U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Service bakery in Gruenstadt, Germany.

    Sgt. Daniel Schlumbohm, veterinary food inspector at Public Health Activity-Rheinland Pfalz
    U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Service bakery

    U.S bakery in Europe could not deliver baked goods without veterinary food inspectors

