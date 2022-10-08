Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7425011 VIRIN: 220810-A-FU201-848 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 1.45 MB Location: GRUNSTADT, RP, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Service bakery [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.