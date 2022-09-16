Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball

JOINT BASE LANGELY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Coast Guardsman Rico Rivera, chief petty officer of the United States Coast Guard training center of Yorktown, hits a softball during the Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. The joint softball game honored many Hispanic communities, including those from Puerto Rico, where baseball is the national sport and home of Roberto Clemente who played baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

