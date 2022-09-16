Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball

JOINT BASE LANGELY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Eadie, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 192d Maintenance Squadron, left, forces an out at first base during a Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month theme “Unidos; Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation”, is intended to bolster diversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

