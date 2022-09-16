JOINT BASE LANGELY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members line up for the opening speech during a Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Hispanic Heritage week was introduced to the House in 1968 by California Congressman George E. Brown and authorized by President Lyndon B. Johnson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:52 Photo ID: 7424521 VIRIN: 220916-F-QI804-1071 Resolution: 5808x3686 Size: 2.02 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.