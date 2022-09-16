JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- U.S. service members line up for the opening ceremony of the Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. In 1988, President Ronald Regan signed a bill, drafted by Senator Paul Simon, which effectively changed Hispanic Heritage Week to Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7424520
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-QI804-1030
|Resolution:
|5526x2684
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
