JOINT BASE LANGELY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, Joint Base Langley-Eustis vice commander, gives the players words of encouragement before the Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Players wore number 21, in honor of Roberto Clemente, a former U.S. Marine, who played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:52 Photo ID: 7424519 VIRIN: 220916-F-QI804-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.27 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.