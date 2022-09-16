Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 2 of 7]

    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGELY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, Joint Base Langley-Eustis vice commander, gives the players words of encouragement before the Hispanic Heritage Month softball game at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Players wore number 21, in honor of Roberto Clemente, a former U.S. Marine, who played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7424519
    VIRIN: 220916-F-QI804-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball
    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Softball
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Air Force
    Army
    JBLE
    Unidos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT