JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army hosted a joint softball game for Hispanic Heritage Month, in honor of Roberto Clemente at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Clemente, born in Puerto Rico, played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7424518
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-QI804-1008
|Resolution:
|5392x3514
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT