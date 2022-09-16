JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army hosted a joint softball game for Hispanic Heritage Month, in honor of Roberto Clemente at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Clemente, born in Puerto Rico, played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:52 Photo ID: 7424518 VIRIN: 220916-F-QI804-1008 Resolution: 5392x3514 Size: 1.99 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.