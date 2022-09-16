Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 1 of 7]

    Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army hosted a joint softball game for Hispanic Heritage Month, in honor of Roberto Clemente at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. Clemente, born in Puerto Rico, played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:52
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of baseball [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS

    Softball
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Air Force
    Army
    JBLE
    Unidos

